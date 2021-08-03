One query or two

Databases
#1

Here is my query:

SELECT SEC_TO_TIME(FLOOR(TIME_TO_SEC(TIME(updated))/600)*600) AS `FROM`
     , SEC_TO_TIME(FLOOR(TIME_TO_SEC(TIME(updated))/600)*600+600) AS `TO`
     , round((AVG(`10714`) + AVG(`10773`) + AVG(`10788`) + AVG(`10803`) + AVG(`10817`) + AVG(`10847`) + AVG(`10891`) + AVG(`10906`) + AVG(`10936`))/9, 2) AS `2E low`
     , round((AVG(`11307`) + AVG(`11343`) + AVG(`11344`))/3, 2) AS `2F low`
     , round((AVG(`10964`) + AVG(`11023`) + AVG(`11053`) + AVG(`11067`) + AVG(`11097`) + AVG(`11126`))/6, 2) AS `2G low`
  FROM snr
WHERE
    updated > '2021-07-01 00:00:00' AND updated < '2021-07-31 23:59:59'
GROUP
    BY FLOOR(TIME_TO_SEC(TIME(updated))/600)

It creates a graph like this:

http://satellites-xml.org/signal-graphs/daily-trend-july-2021-graph.php

How can I make it output the data for 2 different months so I can superimposes them on the graph?

#2

add this to the SELECT clause and without the alias to the GROUP BY clause –

EXTRACT(YEAR_MONTH FROM updated) AS YYYY-MM

and adjust the WHERE clause accordingly

WHERE updated > '2021-07-01 00:00:00' 
  AND updated < '2021-08-31 23:59:59'