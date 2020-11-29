One of two simple sorts isn't working. Can't reset original order (js/jq)

I’ve been out of scripting for some years and thought to make a “quick” upgrade to this page…

http://www.solartiming.com/store--e-books-TMP.php

The original order of the books is shown when it loads.

For the category Newest, I made data-rev attributes so I could reverse sort them with the newest ones on top. This works.

Now, this seems to be “holding on” to the code, or I can’t find what I have to reset, so that clicking Show ALL books will show the original order again…

I’ve tried two methods that I can’t get to work …

(1) Using the same sort code, but with data-srt attribute that I added for that (see code)

(2) Using cloning of #ebooks div and replaceWith

The code when clicking the picker is …

$("ul#picker li").click(function() {                                // clicking cat picker

    $("ul#picker li").removeClass("active");						// (remove li's class="active" if there is one)
	var $cat = $(this).data("cat");									// get content of data-cat=""
    $(this).addClass("active");                                     // add class="active" to newly chosen category
    var $xtra = $("#picker li.active").data("cat");                 // store cat so we can later hide $xtra-xtra
    $("div[class$='-xtra']").hide();                                // hide all '[cat]-extra' divs
    $("hr").removeClass("hide");                                    // make all <hr> visible again
    
    if ($cat==="ALL") { 											// Show ALL
        $(".book").show();
        $(".book").sort(function (a, b) {                           // sort all .book divs to original order [WIP]
            var contentA =parseInt( $(a).data("srt"));
            var contentB =parseInt( $(b).data("srt"));
        }).appendTo("#ebooks");

        $(".book").last().children("hr").addClass("hide");          // hide <hr> after last .book (if there is one)
        return false;	                                            // STOP here
	}

    $(".book").show();                                              // show(reset) full lists
	$(".book, .show").not("." + $cat).hide();                       // hide all, except selected Cat divs
    $("." + $xtra +'-xtra').show();                                 // show [cat]-xtra divs
    $('.read-more').addClass('hide');                               // close up any opened 'Read more' blocks
    $('.read-more-show').removeClass('hide');

    if ($cat==="New") {                                              // if Newest was clicked
            $("."+$cat).sort(function (a, b) {                       // reverse sort selected cat divs w help of data-rev="nr" (recent on top)
            var contentA =parseInt( $(a).data("rev"));
            var contentB =parseInt( $(b).data("rev"));
            return (contentA < contentB) ? -1 : (contentA > contentB) ? 1 : 0;
        }).appendTo("#ebooks");
    };
    $("."+$cat).last().children("hr").addClass("hide");             // hide <hr> after last .book (if there is one)
});

Thank You for looking!