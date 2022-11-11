One exit button should remove any of the three players

How it should work is, if any of the three players are on, clicking on that one exit button should turn it off. removePlayer
If I click on the first play, than the middle exit button it should be removed.
This part of the code would need to be changed to something else. I think this part of the code needs to be changed for it to work properly.
code https://jsfiddle.net/zj16asr2/
This part of the code would need to be changed to something else. I think this part of the code needs to be changed for it to work properly.
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
if (wrapper.player) {
return removePlayer(wrapper);
}
}