One CSS-entry ignored

Hi,

the newbie again.

I don’t like things that worked and then suddenly not. But happened and after long seeking I gave up:

I have in CSS-file:

body { background-color: DarkKhaki text-align: center }

All the other definitions are working, so the CSS-file is included ok.

In the HTML I have

<body>

with nothing else, and I thought it should be suficient. I also tried to make a class, but that did not work either. I also tried to take away any CSS-definition, and put the style directly in the body tag. It worked for the background, but not for center. Later I will not center everything, but right now I need it.

But the most irritating is, that the body entry in the CSS-file is ignored, whilst the others are ok.

I am far from developing what I want, I have the ideas but the fact is - hard way.

Any help? Please