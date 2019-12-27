One CSS-entry ignored

Hi,
the newbie again.
I don’t like things that worked and then suddenly not. But happened and after long seeking I gave up:
I have in CSS-file:
body {
background-color: DarkKhaki
text-align: center
}
All the other definitions are working, so the CSS-file is included ok.
In the HTML I have
<body>
with nothing else, and I thought it should be suficient. I also tried to make a class, but that did not work either. I also tried to take away any CSS-definition, and put the style directly in the body tag. It worked for the background, but not for center. Later I will not center everything, but right now I need it.
But the most irritating is, that the body entry in the CSS-file is ignored, whilst the others are ok.
I am far from developing what I want, I have the ideas but the fact is - hard way.
Any help? Please