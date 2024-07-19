One caracter not showing up properly

HTML & CSS
I have got a strange issue with the / character, using Gordita font, that is not being displayed correctly. I haven’t seen any other issue with others. The print screen below is taken from this page.

Any clue?

2024-07-19_16-46-56

I’m seeing the same thing. However, when in Chrome Web Inspector I change the font-family to Verdana, the rendering is normal. So, the fault lies with the font (maker).