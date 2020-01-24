I want to add a second element (click2.asp), so both pages click.asp and click2.asp work on the same line of code. I have tried several wrong combinations and can’t get it to work. How would you add this or is it even possible to do?
Thanks
<script>
function loadXMLDoc(elementId, endpoint) {
var xhttp = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhttp.onreadystatechange = function () {
if (this.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) {
document.getElementById(elementId).innerHTML =
this.responseText;
}
};
xhttp.open("GET", endpoint, true);
xhttp.send();
}
</script>
<a href="#" onclick="loadXMLDoc('first-element', 'click.asp')">Click Here</a>