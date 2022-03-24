onClick issue in innerHTML Javascript

Dear all,

May i know how to call Javascript function via onClick method fromlic innerHTML?

my code snippet:

        var dropdownButton='<select id="arr3" class="clublisting-class" onClick={() => loadDropDownValue("arr3")}></select>';
        var clubCell=row.insertCell(3);
        clubCell.innerHTML=dropdownButton;


const loadDropDownValue = dropListId => {
        alert("Test="+dropListId);
        var select = document.getElementById(dropListId);
        const elmts = ["Club1","Club2"];
        if(!select.hasChildNodes()){
        for (var i = 0; i < elmts.length; i++) {
            var optn = elmts[i];
            var el = document.createElement("option");
            el.textContent = optn;
            el.value = optn;
            select.appendChild(el);
        }
    }
};

Nothing happened after i clicked the Dropdown menu. It is not calling the loadDropDownValue function.

But i can call the function without issue from outside the innerHTML. eg: <select id=“arr3” class=“clublisting-class” onClick={() => loadDropDownValue(“arr3”)}>

Thank you.

Best regards,
Anderson