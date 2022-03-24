onClick issue in innerHTML Javascript

Dear all,

May i know how to call Javascript function via onClick method fromlic innerHTML?

my code snippet:

var dropdownButton='<select id="arr3" class="clublisting-class" onClick={() => loadDropDownValue("arr3")}></select>'; var clubCell=row.insertCell(3); clubCell.innerHTML=dropdownButton; const loadDropDownValue = dropListId => { alert("Test="+dropListId); var select = document.getElementById(dropListId); const elmts = ["Club1","Club2"]; if(!select.hasChildNodes()){ for (var i = 0; i < elmts.length; i++) { var optn = elmts[i]; var el = document.createElement("option"); el.textContent = optn; el.value = optn; select.appendChild(el); } } };

Nothing happened after i clicked the Dropdown menu. It is not calling the loadDropDownValue function.

But i can call the function without issue from outside the innerHTML. eg: <select id=“arr3” class=“clublisting-class” onClick={() => loadDropDownValue(“arr3”)}>

Thank you.

Best regards,

Anderson