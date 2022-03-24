onClick issue in innerHTML Javascript

Dear all,
May i know how to call Javascript function via onClick method fromlic innerHTML?
my code snippet:
var dropdownButton='<select id="arr3" class="clublisting-class" onClick={() => loadDropDownValue("arr3")}></select>';
var clubCell=row.insertCell(3);
clubCell.innerHTML=dropdownButton;
const loadDropDownValue = dropListId => {
alert("Test="+dropListId);
var select = document.getElementById(dropListId);
const elmts = ["Club1","Club2"];
if(!select.hasChildNodes()){
for (var i = 0; i < elmts.length; i++) {
var optn = elmts[i];
var el = document.createElement("option");
el.textContent = optn;
el.value = optn;
select.appendChild(el);
}
}
};
Nothing happened after i clicked the Dropdown menu. It is not calling the loadDropDownValue function.
But i can call the function without issue from outside the innerHTML. eg: <select id=“arr3” class=“clublisting-class” onClick={() => loadDropDownValue(“arr3”)}>
Thank you.
Best regards,
Anderson