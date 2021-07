.rsearch input { padding: 10px 0px; border: none; border-bottom: 2px solid #EEEEEE; font-size: 1.3rem; width: 150px; outline: none; } .rsearch input:active { width: 250px; }

Hi there, I was looking for when an input of form is clicked its width should increase:

The above CSS works, but as soon as I release the mouse click it disappears. Can I do this w.o using JS that once clicked it should stay unless the mouse has hovered away from that?