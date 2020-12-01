Onclick add div to html with img

Hi, i must create cookie clicker (school project), I need to click buy and add an icon (grandma) to next to div.
Does anyone know the code?
Hi, i must create cookie clicker (school project), I need to click buy and add an icon (grandma) to next to div.
How far have you got with this?
with code to add div onclick nowhere
You can’t expect someone to do your classwork for you. How are you going to learn?
I’m looking only for a code that I put on the button onclick() subsequently it adds div to html
Maybe something like this could help?
Yea, thanks !