OnbeforeUnload and Javascript coordinates

Hi there,

What is the difference between “X” and “Client X”

&

"Y’ and “Client Y”

in Mouse coordinates.

Reference.

I just used .X and .Y and it worked.

window.addEventListener('mousemove',function(e){ document.getElementById('x-axis').textContent = e.x; document.getElementById('y-axis').textContent = e.y; });

The clientX property returns the horizontal coordinate (according to the client area) of the mouse pointer when a mouse event was triggered.

Do they differ in a meeting(Point of intersection - Mathematics it is called origin) of X and Y coordinates? Is custom center(Client X and Client Y) contrary to the default version in just X and Y?