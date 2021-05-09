On some pages, a particular image does not load on phone. Any explanation why?

abhimanyu0003: abhimanyu0003: It’s a very small square image tiled both ways.

Are you talking about this image?

That is a very large image and a higher files size than I would use for almost any image on a webpage. It’s nearly 400k for a repeating background. I would expect to be using something a hundred times smaller in file size than that (around 4k for that effect).

Notwithstanding the image size I checked every page on my iphone and it seems to display the image OK so I think you must mean something else?

There is an issue where the last line of the footer text pokes out of the background and that’s simply because you have applied a height to the footer when you don’t actually need a height at all and should let content dictate the height.

If the above is not the issue you were talking about then a screenshot of the problem would help and also identifying on what page it occurs.

I assume you have tried clearing cache etc in case the css was caching an old version or old css.