On some pages, a particular image does not load on phone. Any explanation why?

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi. So, I have created a new footer on my page that uses an image as a background. It’s a very small square image tiled both ways. The thing is, it opens just fine on all pages, but on specific pages on phone, the image doesn’t load at all. Doesn’t happen on desktop for the same pages.

Is there something I’m missing?

Here’s the page in question: https://moldbreaker.studio/packages/sma.html

#2

I don’t see any obvious reason why it would not load. Though the page does have a lot of large images, it may just be taking a long time to load them all on a mobile.

1 Like
#3

Are you talking about this image?

852×360 71.1 KB

That is a very large image and a higher files size than I would use for almost any image on a webpage. It’s nearly 400k for a repeating background. I would expect to be using something a hundred times smaller in file size than that (around 4k for that effect).

Notwithstanding the image size I checked every page on my iphone and it seems to display the image OK so I think you must mean something else?

There is an issue where the last line of the footer text pokes out of the background and that’s simply because you have applied a height to the footer when you don’t actually need a height at all and should let content dictate the height.

If the above is not the issue you were talking about then a screenshot of the problem would help and also identifying on what page it occurs.:slight_smile:

I assume you have tried clearing cache etc in case the css was caching an old version or old css.

1 Like
#4

Another point to consider, with the nature of the image, being a subtle grain texture, you could easily cover your back by adding a plain colour fall-back background in dark grey.
That would mean that in the event that the image fails to load, the page will not look drastically different and the user probably would not even be aware they were missing anything.