On-image navigation, but still allow right-click-save in Firefox

I’m probably missing something obvious, but is it possible to have on-image navigation, but still allow the visitor to right-click-save the image in Firefox? I’m using a very simple, absolutely positioned overlay to handle the previous/next duties, but that makes it impossible to right-click and save the image in Firefox. Firefox offers to save the link, but not the image itself. In Chrome and Edge, it’s not a problem.

Stripped down, the code is very simple:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang='en'> <head> <meta charset='UTF-8'> <style> #slide { position: relative; width: 1344px; height: 900px; } #prev { position: absolute; top: 0; bottom: 0; left: 0; width: 40%; } #next { position: absolute; top: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; width: 60%; } </style> </head> <body> <div id='slide'> <a href='a01.html' id='prev' title='Previous image'></a> <a href='a03.html' id='next' title='Next image'></a> <img src='a02.jpg' width='1344' height='900' alt=''> </div> </body> </html>

Changing browser settings, or using an add-on, is not an option - this is directed at site visitors, whose settings I can’t change.