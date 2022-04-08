On-image navigation, but still allow right-click-save in Firefox

I’m probably missing something obvious, but is it possible to have on-image navigation, but still allow the visitor to right-click-save the image in Firefox? I’m using a very simple, absolutely positioned overlay to handle the previous/next duties, but that makes it impossible to right-click and save the image in Firefox. Firefox offers to save the link, but not the image itself. In Chrome and Edge, it’s not a problem.
Stripped down, the code is very simple:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang='en'>
<head>
<meta charset='UTF-8'>
<style>
#slide {
position: relative;
width: 1344px;
height: 900px;
}
#prev {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 0;
width: 40%;
}
#next {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
width: 60%;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div id='slide'>
<a href='a01.html' id='prev' title='Previous image'></a>
<a href='a03.html' id='next' title='Next image'></a>
<img src='a02.jpg' width='1344' height='900' alt=''>
</div>
</body>
</html>
Changing browser settings, or using an add-on, is not an option - this is directed at site visitors, whose settings I can’t change.