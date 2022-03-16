On HTML Canvas, certain overlapping colors are creating unwanted shadows

Hi,

I am playing with various colors on canvas and just noticed that certain overlapping colors (e.g. red on blue) create shadows, as shown in the image below:

If you notice, there’s about 0.5px wide shadow on the right side of the red circle.

I have the following code:

<canvas width="1000" height="1000"></canvas> const canvas = document.querySelector('canvas'); const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d'); // BG ctx.fillStyle = '#1c4c72'; ctx.fillRect(0, 0, 1000, 1000); // Circle red ctx.beginPath(); ctx.arc(500, 500, 250, 0, 2 * Math.PI); ctx.fillStyle = '#9a1500'; ctx.fill(); // Circle white ctx.beginPath(); ctx.arc(500, 500, 150, 0, 2 * Math.PI); ctx.fillStyle = '#ffffff'; ctx.fill();

Is there a remedy for this or is this something to learn to live with? Thanks for any ideas.