On HTML Canvas, certain overlapping colors are creating unwanted shadows

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi,

I am playing with various colors on canvas and just noticed that certain overlapping colors (e.g. red on blue) create shadows, as shown in the image below:

colors
colors576×580 5.79 KB

If you notice, there’s about 0.5px wide shadow on the right side of the red circle.

I have the following code:

<canvas width="1000" height="1000"></canvas>

const canvas = document.querySelector('canvas');
const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d');

// BG
ctx.fillStyle = '#1c4c72'; ctx.fillRect(0, 0, 1000, 1000);

// Circle red
ctx.beginPath(); ctx.arc(500, 500, 250, 0, 2 * Math.PI); ctx.fillStyle = '#9a1500'; ctx.fill();

// Circle white
ctx.beginPath(); ctx.arc(500, 500, 150, 0, 2 * Math.PI); ctx.fillStyle = '#ffffff'; ctx.fill();

Is there a remedy for this or is this something to learn to live with? Thanks for any ideas.

#2

Those are artifacts of those two colors together and how your eyes process the image. Change one of the two colors to something else and you’ll see the “shadow” will go away.

It has to do with complementary colors (the blue is a few shades darker than the red’s true complementary color), but I don’t understand the science behind it. Add in that blues are inherit in most shadows, and you get a double whammy of eye trickery…

1 Like
#3

Could be something to do with this.

If you enlarge the image in your paint package or use a color picker you will see that there is no shadow. It’s just an optical illusion. :slight_smile: