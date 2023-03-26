On hover, add an img or video specified in data-src to a separate div

I have a several div’s that have either an
img or
video URL specified using a
data- attribute. Like so
<div class="swiper-slide" data-src="img/content/1-landscape.jpg">
When these div’s on hovered over the image/video should be added to and displayed in another separate div. The image/video will update depending on which div is hovered over.
<div class="carousel-bg">
<img src="" />
<video autoplay muted loop>
<source src="" type="video/mp4">
</video>
</div>
I’m aware it’s probably not great to have these empty tags on the page, a better way might be to add the entire
img or
video element when required but this is just where I’m at right now!
My UI is a bit more complex than the following example but I’ve stripped out everything else just the focus on the fundamentals of the script. This example shows the image working, however I haven’t been able to workout the if/else to check if it’s a image or video and add to the relevant tag.
I tried to work in the following (below) without any luck. And also tried adding a class
.onload so I can fade in/out the media when ready - but I’ll come back to that.
const media = item.querySelectorAll(“img, video”)
item.onmouseover = () => media.src = media.dataset.src;
Once the correct image/video is displayed. There’s a few other things I need to think about (for reference)…
- These files could be quite large (not as large as the images in the example), so should I be displaying a loading animation then only fade-in the image or video when it’s ready?
- I won’t need this on mobile/tablet as there’s no hover event. So will just run the script when touch is not detected.
Thanks in advance!