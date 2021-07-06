On FILTER VALIDATES Which One To Use: '===' or '=='?

Hello Php People,

Which one you favour and why that over others ?

if(filter_var("https://www.sitepoint.com", FILTER_VALIDATE_URL) !== false) { // it's good url }

If you want to test if it’s not valid, then:

if(filter_var("https://www.sitepoint.com", FILTER_VALIDATE_URL) === false) { // it's bad url }

Is this following statement true or not on this subject ?

“Using the type-explicit === and !== comparison operators avoids treating empty strings or something like “0” as being false.” ?

https://www.php.net/filter_var

I usually do it like following and so they not ok ?

if(!filter_var("https://www.sitepoint.com", FILTER_VALIDATE_URL)) { // it's bad url }

if(filter_var("https://www.sitepoint", FILTER_VALIDATE_URL)) { // it's good url }

They not best than the previous two ? Yes or no ? I’d like to know. From you.

Let’s see how you code it.

Thank you in advance for your upcoming feed backs.