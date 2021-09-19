Omg how is this done

very neat effect – mouse over the map (in computer I mean… they also have sthg neat on mobile, but am on a slow connection and I can’t really appreciate it… the effect on computer doesn’t seem to depend on being online…)
See:
https://www.w3schools.com/howto/howto_js_image_magnifier_glass.asp
EDIT:
To get similar shading near the edge of the magnifying glass use something like:
box-shadow:0px 0px 20px gray inset;
I think the actual one used on that site is MagicZoomPlus which you have to pay for but as shown above by @Archibald there are some free versions about that do similar effects. It’s a matter of finding the one that suits best or indeed writing/adapting your own.
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.