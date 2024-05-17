Older PHP & MySQL no longer working in Later Versions

Ok I’ll try to explain as best I can the “Why’s”

Firstly, this is a fictitious web site - it doesn’t actually exist in the real world - That said I am hoping to create a web site for my DJ Karaoke Business where Punters can search for a specific song, or an Artist etc.

Now the site where the errors are is a Fictitious Computer Store. Customers can create an account, Look for Products, to buy a product they must be logged in.

Now, In the Search area it is just a text box and a button. And when they search, I want to display all details about the product, as well as an image (or images for multiple Products) so Select * From Product (table) is necessary in this case - now the search option is available for all users whether they are logged in or not. So we need to have the Brand, the Size, The Image, The Price, ant The Details displayed on the screen once the search is completed. Hence why there is only one “Parameter” Let’s say thew search is for Monitors. You Type in Monitors in the Text Field, hit Search, then all Monitors should be displayed in the result screen (Not just Text Listing) but all the details of each product/ Monitor Will be displayed. Now all of this worked fine without any errors at all when I first built the site in 2012 when I did the course, BUT 2.5 years later, Nothing worked after I installed the Later Version Of PHP & MySQL. So I have been trying to solve these issues since about Mid 2015, some of the problems I was able to fix. The first one was connecting to the Database. Now that is done in a file of its own (in this case header2.php) Now each page has at the very top

‘’’

Then there is all the HTML code for the page

Now From memory we used get ('header2.php");

But that was the very first error the new version did not recognise “get” when it come to adding pages using php, so I found the new term was “require” - that was fixed

Now the first lines of header2.php has:

Then the HTML

Originally the php further down read

But someone told me to use

mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR | MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT);

Before the $con term/ script… whatever.

I did but it has made no difference

That being said It does connect to the database - if not - the page would stop loading

Let’s say there is a hell of a lot of Code even in just the Header.

Way too much to put here.

All that said, my point is, is that EVERYTHING worked before I Updated PHP and MySQL

I’m a bit old school - If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it - I have no Idea why after updating, nothing works properly. The Home Page works fine - No Errors - but Sign in, Add Account, and Search is not working.

So, I can’t even tell if selecting an item and putting into the cart will work (After Sign In Gets Fixed)

I am stressing as to just how much “wont” work anymore.

As for why we used all the coding we did - well that was as per instruction - so there was not much choice as “I” was learning from scratch - I had front end coding pretty much set, but the backend coding was all new to me, so I could only be guided by what the instructor told me. Perhaps, back then (In 2012) it was ok to use the coding practices we used… I was an inexperienced student when it came to Backend coding… I do get times change, but maybe some things should be backward compatible…

I am not sure how to get the coding to you but like I said there is heaps of it

header2.php has 64 Lines php and html

search.php has 64 lines php and html

index.php has 44

And so On

So tell me what you need from me to make sure earlier code wont clash with what you are giving me

There are 75 Separate php item that the site uses (not all at the same time) but if and when they are required, there is an include parameter.

As I said earlier I have spent years trying to work out the problems, I get told to do “this” but later I get told that that was wrong… hence my outburst I Quit…

Anyway I await your reply…