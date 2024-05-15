Older PHP & MySQL no longer working in Later Versions

Some time ago I did a course at TAFE the course was Diploma In Web Development. We had to create a website (fictitious or real) which could be eCommerce/ Business/ Blog… but it had to have both Front End and Backend Scripts. I used PHP MySQL with mine as did most of the other students. In the end it all worked fine, and I received a Destination in my Grades. Unfortunately that was a few years back, and I have noted that there are errors across just about all of the Code:

  • Connect to Database (Fixed)
  • Login… Errors,
  • Search… Errors,
  • Create Account… Errors.

I found some pointers that have fixed some errors, including Connecting to the Database, that works now, but the Codes for the Others I can find no solution to the errors.

Search:

I use a “text Box” to enter the item I am searching for, then click a button… nothing unusual there - Pretty standard, But I click the Button… and error…:
Error Reads:
Fatal error: Uncaught ArgumentCountError: mysqli_query() expects at least 2 arguments, 1 given in C:\xampp\htdocs\ComputerSuperStore\search.php:39 Stack trace: #0 C:\xampp\htdocs\ComputerSuperStore\search.php(39): mysqli_query(‘select * from p…’) #1 {main} thrown in C:\xampp\htdocs\ComputerSuperStore\search.php on line 39
Code:

<?php // Queries All Items using Brand or Looking for specific items 
		     $query = "select * from products where Brand like \"%$trimmed%\" OR Item like \"%$trimmed%\" OR ItemType like \"%$trimmed%\" OR Category like \"%$trimmed%\" order by Brand";
		    **Line 39** $numresults=mysqli_query($query); **Line 39**
             $numrows=mysqli_num_rows($numresults);
		     if($numrows==0)
		     {
		      echo"<h2>Results</h2>";
		      echo"<p><h3>Sorry, your search for</h3><h2> &quot; ". $trimmed . " &quot; </h2><h3>Returned zero results...</h3></p>";
		     }
		     if(empty($s))
		     {
		     $s=0;
		     }
		      $query .= " limit $s,$limit";
              $result = mysqli_query($query) or die("Couldn't execute query");
		     //echo"Results";
		      $count = 1 + $s;
             while ($row=mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
			 include ('tablelogincheck.php');
             }
            ?>

Hopefully you can see the code and I highlighted the Line where it says there is an error.
Again, bear in mind this code worked when it was originally created.
I get similar errors on the other scripts (Login, Create Account)