Something that should be incredibly simple.

I want to match a ?. A literal ?.

So… Regex.Replace(instring, "?"....

Flagged: “Regex issue: Quantifier {x,y} following nothing”.

Right, because ? is a special character. Fine. Escape it.

Regex.Replace(instring, "\?"....

Flagged: Unrecognized escape sequence.

…so how do i match a literal question mark?