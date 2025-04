Hey Folks,

My CPanel makes Softaculous available, which I’m hoping makes it easy to install PrestaShop.

I’m thinking of installing it on a page of my website. Is this a good idea?

If so, should I create a whole new page for it?

There is already a page where I offer drums for sale via ECWID (free version), but I’ve had very poor results with this. If I install PS on that page, what would happen to the old content?

I’m so grateful that you’re here.