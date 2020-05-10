I have premium. I have logged in and clicked on ‘make available offline’ for a publication. After that I set a bookmark on the page. Content of the bookmark: “https://www.sitepoint.com/premium/books/a-beginner-s-guide-to-creating-a-static-website-with-hugo/read” Then I went into flight mode on the iPad and selected the link. After that I got an error message: ‘You have to go online to view this page’. What is broken or wrong here and how can I activate the offline mode? Bonus: when I went online again and click the link Sitepoint won’t show me the content without logging in. Weird.
Offline Mode not Working on iPadOS 13.3.1 - please repair
Hi there @42rk. Thanks for bringing this to our attention. Someone will be looking into this and will come back to you.
Hi @42rk,
Can you try adding a trailing slash after the url so it will be
https://www.sitepoint.com/premium/books/a-beginner-s-guide-to-creating-a-static-website-with-hugo/read/? Hope this helps.
I tried. But no success. Interestingly, the error message changes. It now says
Error: FetchEvent.respondWith received an error:Returned response is null.
SitePoint devs are working on it. Apparently they’re finding it hard to replicate the issue, but it is under active investigation.
A standard reply at meta.discourse.org is a request for more information. i.e. What browser / version are you using?
iPad 13.3.1 is good to know, but the more information the better.
