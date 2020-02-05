Offline Mode not Working on iPadOS 13.3.1 - please repair

I have premium. I have logged in and clicked on ‘make available offline’ for a publication. After that I set a bookmark on the page. Content of the bookmark: “https://www.sitepoint.com/premium/books/a-beginner-s-guide-to-creating-a-static-website-with-hugo/read” Then I went into flight mode on the iPad and selected the link. After that I got an error message: ‘You have to go online to view this page’. What is broken or wrong here and how can I activate the offline mode? Bonus: when I went online again and click the link Sitepoint won’t show me the content without logging in. Weird.