Offline mode for SitePoint Premium [Beta]

Hello,

Thanks for making this available, it is a valuable feature and should prove useful during travel etc.

My main concern at this point is how the individual books look when bookmarked, both in the Menu and the Sidebar. See the image below. All the books look the same, and I would hope that they would have at least the proper icon and the title. The last one does, and I am not sure what I did to make it appear.

This is the same behavior for bookmarking a page in the normal bookmarks, I had to go in and rename all the bookmarks so I know which book is which.

Other than that - kudos for making this available!

Thanks,

Jon