Official sizes for images?

Anyone know of a good, reliable online source to find out all the official sizes of images for Facebook, Twitter and Insta please?
- https://dustinstout.com/facebook-image-sizes/
- https://metricool.com/twitter-image-size-2018/
- https://thepreviewapp.com/instagram-sizes/
coothead
Thanks Coothead, I did see those before, but wondered if there were official sizing measurements from the platforms themselves?
I don’t think there would be an ‘official’ size for most things… the general idea of social media being to take in any media, and display it as best as possible.
I assume of course you’re talking about general ‘photo gallery’ kind of pictures, rather than things like… a header image, or an avatar pic.
All of the above, plus profile photo, banner, etc, etc.
Well for things with fixed sizes, like profile photos and banners, there’s usually a statement on the upload page for the individual item that gives a suggestion for the size to use. For those that don’t, I would assume a standard aspect ratio that matches the orientation of the item in question (usually 1:1 for an avatar, 16:9 or 9:16 for landscape or portrait.)
Optimum size** : 110px x 110px.
Maximum resolution** : 180px x 180px.
Facebook
40px by 40px
320px by 320px