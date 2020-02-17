Official sizes for images?

Anyone know of a good, reliable online source to find out all the official sizes of images for Facebook, Twitter and Insta please?
- https://dustinstout.com/facebook-image-sizes/
- https://metricool.com/twitter-image-size-2018/
- https://thepreviewapp.com/instagram-sizes/
Thanks Coothead, I did see those before, but wondered if there were official sizing measurements from the platforms themselves?
I don’t think there would be an ‘official’ size for most things… the general idea of social media being to take in any media, and display it as best as possible.
I assume of course you’re talking about general ‘photo gallery’ kind of pictures, rather than things like… a header image, or an avatar pic.
All of the above, plus profile photo, banner, etc, etc.