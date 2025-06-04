Off topic - I got married last month

Just wanted to share that I got married last month. It’s been quite a ride organizing everything. We had the ceremony and the reception at the Grass Room (we’re from Los Angeles). I hadn’t heard of or visited this place before we went to check it out, but wow, all the plants, I really liked it. I don’t know if it’s a popular choice, but it was right for us. We had 30 guests and I think everyone had a good time. If you’re curious, this is the venue and if you’re from California, that’s the platform where you can find locations that work for your budget and guest count.

Planning was a bit stressful, of course. There were some complications with my fiancée’s dress alterations, we had to look for another catering service two months before the wedding and so on (trust me, the list continues and includes a flat tire at some point). Anyway, I got a good inside tip that I can share with you - when you look for a photographer, ask to see their complete sets of photos from a couple of weddings. You want to see what the complete coverage will look like.

I designed our wedding invitations with a QR code for RSPV. This will save you some money and it was fun to do it. Two things I strongly suggest here - print a small, test batch first and second, even if I believe most of you here know it, careful with choosing the QR code generator (I’ve been using this one for a long time, so I didn’t have this problem). I keep reading on other forums how people made “free” codes, printed (usually for business or the wedding) and then the code was disabled two weeks later.

So, this turned into an essay. Basically, even for a small wedding, the are many things to take care of and many might go wrong. I hope they’ll turn into anecdotes sometime soon. Did everyone have a bumpy ride with wedding planning/organization?