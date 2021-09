I am trying to work out how to do an offline installation of TypeScript.

I’ve downloaded the ZIP file from SourceForge

SourceForge TypeScript Download TypeScript for free. Application-scale JavaScript. TypeScript is an open source programming language that is a typed superset of JavaScript. It adds optional static typing to JavaScript, which can support tools for large-scale JavaScript...

After unzipping it, I cannot find a “tsc” executable anywhere (or any executables for that matter).

Can anyone clue me in as to what I am missing?

Thanks!