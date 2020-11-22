Oddity with getter, setter and console.dir in Chrome

A bit of pointless experimenting, writing a function to extend objects — I know we have class and super.
/**
* Extend Object from Parent
* @param {Object} parent - Parent to use as prototype of newly created object
* @param {Object} child - Child who's prototype will be assigned the newly created object
* @param {Object} optional - Optional object to merge with child's new prototype
*/
const extend = function (parent, child, optional = {}) {
child.prototype = Object.assign(
Object.create(parent.prototype,
{
constructor: {
value: child,
enumerable: false,
writable: true,
configurable: true
},
__super: {
get: function () {
return parent
},
set(...args) {
if (args.length) parent.apply(this, args)
},
configurable: false,
enumerable: false
}
}
),
optional
)
}
Testing
function Shape (colour, sides) {
this.colour = colour
this.sides = sides
}
Shape.prototype.duplicate = function () { console.log('duplicate') }
function Square (size, colour) {
this.__super(colour, 4) // constructor stealing
this.size = size
}
// extend shape with square
extend(Shape, Square, {
// optional method to go on the prototype
draw () {
console.log('draw square')
}
})
// Test
const sq1 = new Square(20, 'red')
console.log(sq1.__super) // => Square constructor FN
console.log(sq1.hasOwnProperty('__super')) // <-- false !!!
console.dir(sq1)
Output:
Square
colour: "red"
sides: 4
size: 20
__super: (...) <- why is __super here then?
__proto__: Shape v
draw: ƒ draw()
constructor: ƒ Square(size, colour)
__super: (...) <- and here
get __super: ƒ get()
set __super: ƒ set(...args)
__proto__: v
duplicate: ƒ ()
constructor: ƒ Shape(colour, sides)
__proto__: Object
Looking at the above output __super appear to be on the instance created by new Square(…) and on the prototype.
It doesn’t appear this way in Firefox. Is this a bit of behind the scenes Chrome optimization?
A bit puzzled. Thanks