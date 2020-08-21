Oddity with getter, setter and console.dir in Chrome

JavaScript
#1

A bit of pointless experimenting, writing a function to extend objects — I know we have class and super.

/**
 * Extend Object from Parent
 * @param {Object} parent - Parent to use as prototype of newly created object
 * @param {Object} child - Child who's prototype will be assigned the newly created object
 * @param {Object} optional - Optional object to merge with child's new prototype
 */
const extend = function (parent, child, optional = {}) {
  child.prototype = Object.assign(
    Object.create(parent.prototype,
      {
        constructor: {
          value: child,
          enumerable: false,
          writable: true,
          configurable: true
        },
        __super: {
          get: function () {
            return parent
          },
          set(...args) {
            if (args.length) parent.apply(this, args)
          },
          configurable: false,
          enumerable: false
        }
      }
    ),
    optional
  )
}

Testing

function Shape (colour, sides) {
  this.colour = colour
  this.sides = sides
}

Shape.prototype.duplicate = function () { console.log('duplicate') }

function Square (size, colour) {
  this.__super(colour, 4) // constructor stealing
  this.size = size
}

// extend shape with square
extend(Shape, Square, {
  // optional method to go on the prototype
  draw () {
    console.log('draw square')
  }
})

// Test
const sq1 = new Square(20, 'red')
console.log(sq1.__super) // => Square constructor FN
console.log(sq1.hasOwnProperty('__super')) // <-- false !!!
console.dir(sq1)

Output:
Square
  colour: "red"
  sides: 4
  size: 20
  __super: (...) <- why is __super here then?
  __proto__: Shape v
    draw: ƒ draw()
    constructor: ƒ Square(size, colour)
    __super: (...) <- and here
    get __super: ƒ get()
    set __super: ƒ set(...args)
    __proto__: v
      duplicate: ƒ ()
      constructor: ƒ Shape(colour, sides)
      __proto__: Object

Looking at the above output __super appear to be on the instance created by new Square(…) and on the prototype.

It doesn’t appear this way in Firefox. Is this a bit of behind the scenes Chrome optimization?

A bit puzzled. Thanks

#2

Hm… is it a bug or a feature though? ^^ When specifying a value here it does not appear in console.dir(), only with a getter; this does indeed seem a bit arbitrary. The specs are not clear on that matter either, they just state that

The printer operation is implementation-defined.

So I don’t think there’s a particular reason for that, other than that it is how it is.

Not pointless at all, this is exactly the kind of experimenting that really gets you to know a language IMHO. :-)

1 Like
#3

Thanks for looking into it m3g4p0p :+1:,

I will look into the specs, and also do a few tests with just basic getters and setters to see if there is some sort of pattern with this.

Cheers

1 Like