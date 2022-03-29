OCR Graphical UI Elements

Has anyone come across a library that can interpret an image as configuration that can be read by code. The idea would be to take a screen shot of a form or table. Drag and drop that screen shot into a JavaScript application that can read the ui within the screenshot and convert it to real living html or json representation of ui elements in the picture. Has anyone come across an open source project like that. Alternative perhaps might be using a headless browser to crawl a website and represent it as a series of ui element configuration. The most useful example I can think of would be a form but I think I would also like data tables as well.

This looks fascinating.