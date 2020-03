Hi

I see the following error in apache error log:

PHP Warning: PHP Startup: Unable to load dynamic library ‘oci8.so’ (tried: /usr/lib64/php-zts/modules/oci8.so (/usr/lib64/php-zts/modules/oci8.so: undefined symbol: core_globals)

While php cli shows that oci8 is enabled.

Please can someone give some idea?

I using PHP 7.2.24 with Apache 2.4.41

I am in RHEL 7.6

I have Oracle instanct client v 12.2 installed

Thanks in advance