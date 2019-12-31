Obsolete mysql

DaveMaxwell: DaveMaxwell: Instead of posting comments like this which add no value to the task at hand, why not post the ONE LINE CORRECTION that would be required to resolve that particular issue, especially since you have no idea if he does any safety checks outside the function or now. Or I don’t know, help solve the poor guy/girl’s problem before taking the thread off task?

Your extreme ignorance is showing. What I posted is the most valuable post in this thread.

The OP is running DANGEROUS code. It is a danger to the users of the application and the security of their personal information. It is a DANGER to everyone else on the server. It is a DANGER to the entire network the server is on. It is a DANGER to the entire Internet. Just search the internet for the countless story’s of data breaches. They happen for exactly reasons like this, out of date servers and software or the “programmer” didnt know what he was doing or he said “I guess I may care in the future for sure” and never did.

Nobody should rightfully help to get this “working”. The code should IMMEDIATELY be removed from the internet until it is secured and the server should IMMEDIATELY be upgraded.

agerads: agerads: a few thousand pages

What the op is really saying here is “I have a few thousand pages of attack vectors just waiting to be exploited.” That is just completely unacceptable. For well over TEN YEARS the PHP manual had/has a BIG RED warning about this code. There is no excuse whatsoever for ANYONE to keep running it.

OP, this is what you need to do.

Take the script offline Update your server and Php Study this PDO Tutorial Attempt to update your code. Post back in a new thread if you get stuck with the PDO refactoring.

Don’t waste your time beating a dead horse. Your code cannot be “fixed”. It MUST be re-written to current coding standards.

agerads: agerads: Please, have something useful to the situation to say or grovel on another post

You are SO off base!