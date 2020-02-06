Obsolete mysql_pconnect problem

mysql_pconnect(): Access denied for user 'root'@'localhost' (using password: YES) in **D:\XAMP\htdocs\Connections\DO.php** on line **9**
Im getting this error How to solve this
My sql
$DO = mysql_pconnect($hostname_DO, $username_DO, $password_DO) or trigger_error(mysql_error(),E_USER_ERROR);
Full:
<?php
# FileName="Connection_php_mysql.htm"
# Type="MYSQL"
# HTTP="true"
$hostname_DO = "127.0.0.1";
$database_DO = "do_es";
$username_DO = "root";
$password_DO = "lel";
$DO = mysql_pconnect($hostname_DO, $username_DO, $password_DO) or trigger_error(mysql_error(),E_USER_ERROR);
function GetSQLValueString($theValue, $theType, $theDefinedValue = "", $theNotDefinedValue = "")
{
$theValue = (!get_magic_quotes_gpc()) ? addslashes($theValue) : $theValue;
switch ($theType) {
case "text":
$theValue = ($theValue != "") ? "'" . $theValue . "'" : "NULL";
break;
case "long":
case "int":
$theValue = ($theValue != "") ? intval($theValue) : "NULL";
break;
case "double":
$theValue = ($theValue != "") ? "'" . doubleval($theValue) . "'" : "NULL";
break;
case "date":
$theValue = ($theValue != "") ? "'" . $theValue . "'" : "NULL";
break;
case "defined":
$theValue = ($theValue != "") ? $theDefinedValue : $theNotDefinedValue;
break;
}
return $theValue;
}
?>