I came across this in my search to have a greater understanding of application performance. After having read a few articles I feel this is the “monitoring” of the future. Directly applicable to multiple technologies including php and JavaScript.

GitHub GitHub - open-telemetry/opentelemetry-js: OpenTelemetry JavaScript Client OpenTelemetry JavaScript Client. Contribute to open-telemetry/opentelemetry-js development by creating an account on GitHub.

The above link is observability instrumentation for the javascropt ecosystem. However, instrumentation for many other environments including php.

OpenTelemetry OpenTelemetry The OpenTelemetry Project Site

Splunk provides a free ebook explaining observability.