Object is defined but JavaScript says it is not

This is very strange and frustrating. The object is defined but JavaScript insists it is not. The following is a simplified version of the code.

let containers = document.body.getElementsByClassName("container"); var container; for (x=0; x<containers.length; ++x) { if (containers[x].parentElement.nodeName === "BODY") { container = containers[x]; console.log("container is now a "+container.name); } } if (container.name == 'undefined') { console.log("No container"); return; } if (container == null) { console.log("Container is null"); return; }