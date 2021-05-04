Object is defined but JavaScript says it is not

This is very strange and frustrating. The object is defined but JavaScript insists it is not. The following is a simplified version of the code.
let containers = document.body.getElementsByClassName("container");
var container;
for (x=0; x<containers.length; ++x) {
if (containers[x].parentElement.nodeName === "BODY") {
container = containers[x];
console.log("container is now a "+container.name);
}
}
if (container.name == 'undefined') {
console.log("No container");
return;
}
if (container == null) {
console.log("Container is null");
return;
}
What I am trying to do is to get the div with class=container that is at the top of the hierarchy; in other words, the parent is the body. In the loop the div is found.
containers[x] works. Yet the message says that
container (and
containers[x] if I try to show it) is a
undefined. Yet after the loop
container.name == 'undefined' is false. There is obviously a peculiarity of JavaScript that I just do not see.