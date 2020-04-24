I am at the start of a course on Data Structures in JS, with the first section being on linked lists.
It is typical to start with a node class e.g.
class Node {
constructor (data) {
this.data = data
this.next = null
}
}
I was thinking alternatively I could use Object.create(null). Along the lines of…
const Node = function (data) {
return Object.create(null, {
data: {
writable: true,
value: data
},
next: {
writable: true,
value: null
}
})
}
class LinkedList {
constructor () {
this.head = null
this.tail = null
}
insertBefore (data) {
const node = Node(data)
node.next = this.head
if (!this.head) this.tail = node
this.head = node
}
}
I would prefer to be using ‘new’ on a class to make a node instance, but it does seem cleaner to me. Is it a bad idea though?
Testing some outputs
const linkedList = new LinkedList()
linkedList.insertBefore('A')
linkedList.insertBefore('B')
console.dir(linkedList)
v LinkedList
v head:
data: "B"
v next:
data: "A"
next: null
v tail:
data: "A"
next: null
> __proto__: Object
If we need to use an object prototype method
const has = Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty
console.log(has.call(linkedList.head, 'data')) // true
It was just a thought, and may well be ill advised.
There doesn’t appear to be a way using classes (syntactic sugar, just to get that in) to replicate Object.create(null).
Any feedback appreciated
Thanks