I am at the start of a course on Data Structures in JS, with the first section being on linked lists.

It is typical to start with a node class e.g.

class Node {
  constructor (data) {
    this.data = data
    this.next = null
  }
}

I was thinking alternatively I could use Object.create(null). Along the lines of…

const Node = function (data) {
  return Object.create(null, {
    data: {
      writable: true,
      value: data
    },
    next: {
      writable: true,
      value: null
    }
  })
}

class LinkedList {
  constructor () {
    this.head = null
    this.tail = null
  }

  insertBefore (data) {
    const node = Node(data)
    node.next = this.head
    if (!this.head) this.tail = node
    this.head = node
  }
}

I would prefer to be using ‘new’ on a class to make a node instance, but it does seem cleaner to me. Is it a bad idea though?

Testing some outputs

const linkedList = new LinkedList()

linkedList.insertBefore('A')
linkedList.insertBefore('B')

console.dir(linkedList)

v LinkedList
  v head:
      data: "B"
    v next:
        data: "A"
        next: null
  v tail: 
      data: "A"
      next: null
> __proto__: Object

If we need to use an object prototype method

const has = Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty
console.log(has.call(linkedList.head, 'data')) // true

It was just a thought, and may well be ill advised.

There doesn’t appear to be a way using classes (syntactic sugar, just to get that in) to replicate Object.create(null).

I know that you’re wanting to prefer to use the new operator, but that has been a bad idea. The new keyword was to make Java programmers more comfortable with JavaScript, but didn’t work well because people wouldn’t know of they needed to use new or not, and if they used it when they shouldn’t or didn’t when they should, it broke things in strange and interesting ways.

Some articles of interest might be:

Object.create(), as you are using it, is a better way instead.

Instead of returning the following object.create:

  return Object.create(null, {
    data: {
      writable: true,
      value: data
    },
    next: {
      writable: true,
      value: null
    }
  })

Is there any reason why that can’t just be an object instead?

return {
    "data": data,
    "next": null
};

Or even just:

return {
    data,
    "next": null
};

or even just the data?

return {
    data
};