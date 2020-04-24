I am at the start of a course on Data Structures in JS, with the first section being on linked lists.

It is typical to start with a node class e.g.

class Node { constructor (data) { this.data = data this.next = null } }

I was thinking alternatively I could use Object.create(null). Along the lines of…

const Node = function (data) { return Object.create(null, { data: { writable: true, value: data }, next: { writable: true, value: null } }) } class LinkedList { constructor () { this.head = null this.tail = null } insertBefore (data) { const node = Node(data) node.next = this.head if (!this.head) this.tail = node this.head = node } }

I would prefer to be using ‘new’ on a class to make a node instance, but it does seem cleaner to me. Is it a bad idea though?

Testing some outputs

const linkedList = new LinkedList() linkedList.insertBefore('A') linkedList.insertBefore('B') console.dir(linkedList) v LinkedList v head: data: "B" v next: data: "A" next: null v tail: data: "A" next: null > __proto__: Object

If we need to use an object prototype method

const has = Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty console.log(has.call(linkedList.head, 'data')) // true

It was just a thought, and may well be ill advised.

There doesn’t appear to be a way using classes (syntactic sugar, just to get that in) to replicate Object.create(null).

Any feedback appreciated

Thanks