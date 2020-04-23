Object.create(null)

I am at the start of a course on Data Structures in JS, with the first section being on linked lists.

It is typical to start with a node class e.g.

class Node {
  constructor(data) {
    this.data = data
    this.next = null
  }
}

I was thinking alternatively I could use Object.create(null). Along the lines of…

const Node = function(data) {
  return Object.create(null, {
    data : {
      writable : true,
      value : data
    },
    next : {
      writable : true,
      value : null
    }
  })
}

class LinkedList {
  constructor() {
    this.head = null
    this.tail = null
  }

  insertBefore(data) {
    const node = Node(data)
    node.next = this.head
    if(!this.head) this.tail = node
    this.head = node
  }
}

I would prefer to be using ‘new’ on a class to make a node instance, but it does seem cleaner to me. Is it a bad idea though?

Testing some outputs

const linkedList = new LinkedList()

linkedList.insertBefore('A')
linkedList.insertBefore('B')

console.dir(linkedList)

v LinkedList
  v head:
      data: "B"
    v next:
        data: "A"
        next: null
  v tail: 
      data: "A"
      next: null
> __proto__: Object

If we need to use an object prototype method

const has = Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty
console.log(has.call(linkedList.head, 'data')) // true

It was just a thought, and may well be ill advised.

There doesn’t appear to be a way using classes (syntactic sugar, just to get that in) to replicate Object.create(null).

Any feedback appreciated

Thanks