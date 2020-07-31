Object composition

it also works very well with just object literals and factory functions

Hi m3g4p0p, that is exactly what I was referring to, I guess I should have put an example up.

e.g.

function Dog (name) { dog = { name } return Object.assign( {}, barking(dog) ) } const barking = (state) => ({ bark () { return `${state.name} barks. Woof!!` } })

As I say most of these examples seem to be limited to domestic pets and their activities:)

Trying to work out whether my real world application should be barking or quacking is another matter. (jest)

Thanks for the Eric Elliot links, and also the heads up. That is much appreciated.