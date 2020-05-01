Can anyone recommend any decent sources, books, courses, links etc to learn about object composition.
Something with real world examples that go beyond cats ‘meowing’ and dogs ‘barking’.
Thanks:)
Typically object oriented programming is not as good a fit for JavaScript as other techniques. JavaScript can do it, but it’s designed to be more effective when other techniques are used instead.
I presume you are referring to ‘functional’ programming? If so that’s great — As well as other sources, I am currently following Kyle Simpsons video course on the topic.
I would still like to know more about object composition in practice though. Just ruling it out, without looking into it myself, seems a bit ‘blinkered’ to me.
Well the following book comes well recommended from 2016
Next before that from 2013
http://freecomputerbooks.com/Object-Oriented-JavaScript.html
And lastly from 2008