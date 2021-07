Back in the days of Danny Goodman, the object this referred to the object that sent the message to a function, e.g.,

aSender.aFunction(); aFunction() { theSender = this; }

Now, with the concept of “binding”, one must (??) use:

aFunction.call(aSender);

for theSender = this to work inside aFunction.

I think (??) I understand binding … what I don’t understand is why the older concept of a “message” being sent to an “object” doesn’t seem to work anymore?