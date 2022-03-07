NUNIT Error - No suitable constructor was found

I m using NUNIT Framework and trying to do a simple check of connecting to an API object. API but I keep getting this error: OneTimeSetUp: No suitable constructor was found.
I used similar constructor with a different framework (selenium specflow) and no issues but not sure about NUNIT Any idea how to resolve this please?
namespace DemoTest.Cases
{
[TestFixture(typeof(APIExample))]
public class Test
{
public APIExample _apiExampleObject;
public Test(APIExample apiExampleObject)
{
_apiExampleObject = apiExampleObject;
}
[Test]
public async Task API_Test()
{
await _apiExampleObject.GetResponse();
}
}
}