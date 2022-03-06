NUNIT Error - No suitable constructor was found

I m using NUNIT Framework and trying to do a simple check of connecting to an API object. API but I keep getting this error: OneTimeSetUp: No suitable constructor was found.

I used similar constructor with a different framework (selenium specflow) and no issues but not sure about NUNIT Any idea how to resolve this please?

   namespace DemoTest.Cases
    {

 [TestFixture(typeof(APIExample))]
    public class Test
    {
        
        public APIExample _apiExampleObject;

        public Test(APIExample apiExampleObject)
        {
            _apiExampleObject = apiExampleObject;
        }

  
        [Test]
        public async Task API_Test()
        {
         await _apiExampleObject.GetResponse();
         
        }
    }
}