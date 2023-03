๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐จ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ?

Numerolicious is a DIY Ice-cream trolley building toy-set that helps children to learn numbers 1-10 by assembling colourful ice-cream candies and having fun selling ice-creams to near and dear ones.

Your toddler will learn

Number & Colour Recognition

Number Values

Counting Numbers

Single Digit Additions

๐–๐ก๐š๐ญโ€™๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐๐ž?

10 Star-studded melting candies

10 Sticks with numbers

4 Foam walls for the ice-cream trolley

1 Foam base for the trolley, lid and handle

๐Ÿ‘ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐ก๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ˆ๐˜ (๐ƒ๐จ-๐ข๐ญ-๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฅ๐Ÿ) ๐ญ๐จ๐ฒ-๐ฌ๐ž๐ญ๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐›๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฒ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐‚๐ก๐ข๐ฅ๐โ€™๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ & ๐‚๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ

Cognitive Development

Doing something by oneself helps children learn how things work and promotes problem solving. Motor Skills

Doing something with your own hands improves hand eye coordination and dexterity. Boost Imagination

DIY kits also help in stretching childrenโ€™s imagination as children keep trying to come up with creative ideas without inhibitions.

