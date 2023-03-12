𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐍𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬?

Numerolicious is a DIY Ice-cream trolley building toy-set that helps children to learn numbers 1-10 by assembling colourful ice-cream candies and having fun selling ice-creams to near and dear ones.

Your toddler will learn

Number & Colour Recognition

Number Values

Counting Numbers

Single Digit Additions

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞?

10 Star-studded melting candies

10 Sticks with numbers

4 Foam walls for the ice-cream trolley

1 Foam base for the trolley, lid and handle

𝟑 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐰𝐡𝐲 𝐃𝐈𝐘 (𝐃𝐨-𝐢𝐭-𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐟) 𝐭𝐨𝐲-𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝’𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 & 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲

Cognitive Development

Doing something by oneself helps children learn how things work and promotes problem solving. Motor Skills

Doing something with your own hands improves hand eye coordination and dexterity. Boost Imagination

DIY kits also help in stretching children’s imagination as children keep trying to come up with creative ideas without inhibitions.

To know more about our toys, reach out to us on WhatsApp +91 8591542562 !

Buy Now - https://maalona.com/toy/numerolicious/