Hi, can I ask some help I’m inserting record to my table but I get error
SQLSTATE[22003]: Numeric value out of range: 1264 Out of range value for column 'amount' at row 1 (SQL: insert into `debits` (`amount`, `particulars`, `created_by`, `updated_at`, `created_at`) values (10000000, testing, 1, 2020-03-03 14:01:51, 2020-03-03 14:01:51))
here is my table
CREATE TABLE `debits` (
`id` BIGINT(20) UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
`particulars` MEDIUMTEXT NOT NULL COLLATE 'utf8mb4_unicode_ci',
`amount` DECIMAL(8,2) NOT NULL,
`created_by` BIGINT(20) UNSIGNED NOT NULL,
`created_at` TIMESTAMP NULL DEFAULT NULL,
`updated_at` TIMESTAMP NULL DEFAULT NULL,
PRIMARY KEY (`id`)
)
COLLATE='utf8mb4_unicode_ci'
ENGINE=InnoDB
AUTO_INCREMENT=2
;
Thank you in advance.