#1

Hi, can I ask some help I’m inserting record to my table but I get error

SQLSTATE[22003]: Numeric value out of range: 1264 Out of range value for column 'amount' at row 1 (SQL: insert into `debits` (`amount`, `particulars`, `created_by`, `updated_at`, `created_at`) values (10000000, testing, 1, 2020-03-03 14:01:51, 2020-03-03 14:01:51))

here is my table

CREATE TABLE `debits` (
	`id` BIGINT(20) UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
	`particulars` MEDIUMTEXT NOT NULL COLLATE 'utf8mb4_unicode_ci',
	`amount` DECIMAL(8,2) NOT NULL,
	`created_by` BIGINT(20) UNSIGNED NOT NULL,
	`created_at` TIMESTAMP NULL DEFAULT NULL,
	`updated_at` TIMESTAMP NULL DEFAULT NULL,
	PRIMARY KEY (`id`)
)
COLLATE='utf8mb4_unicode_ci'
ENGINE=InnoDB
AUTO_INCREMENT=2
;

Thank you in advance.

#2 
insert into `debits` (`amount`, `particulars`, `created_by`, `updated_at`, `created_at`) values (10000000

10000000 is not a Decimal(8,2)'able number.
the biggest number you can fit into Decimal(8,2) is 999999.99.

#3

Thank you :slight_smile: