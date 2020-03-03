Hi, can I ask some help I’m inserting record to my table but I get error

SQLSTATE[22003]: Numeric value out of range: 1264 Out of range value for column 'amount' at row 1 (SQL: insert into `debits` (`amount`, `particulars`, `created_by`, `updated_at`, `created_at`) values (10000000, testing, 1, 2020-03-03 14:01:51, 2020-03-03 14:01:51))

here is my table

CREATE TABLE `debits` ( `id` BIGINT(20) UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, `particulars` MEDIUMTEXT NOT NULL COLLATE 'utf8mb4_unicode_ci', `amount` DECIMAL(8,2) NOT NULL, `created_by` BIGINT(20) UNSIGNED NOT NULL, `created_at` TIMESTAMP NULL DEFAULT NULL, `updated_at` TIMESTAMP NULL DEFAULT NULL, PRIMARY KEY (`id`) ) COLLATE='utf8mb4_unicode_ci' ENGINE=InnoDB AUTO_INCREMENT=2 ;

Thank you in advance.