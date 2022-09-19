Number toFixed(2) in Js if decimal have

generally, to fix the number in javascript we write the
toFixed(2) function. I want to make a function for numbers when a number has a decimal like
12.326252 it will show
12.33 and when it has no decimal like
123 it will show
123, not
123.00.
means if decimal when adding auto
.toFixed(2) else not.
How I active the goal
I wrote the code but it not working, please help to fix this bug.
number = 20.526
function check(number) {
if (number == Math.floor(number)) {
//console.log(number)
return number;
} else {
//console.log(number.toFixed(2))
return number.toFixed(2);
}
}
check(number);