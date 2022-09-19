Number toFixed(2) in Js if decimal have

generally, to fix the number in javascript we write the toFixed(2) function. I want to make a function for numbers when a number has a decimal like 12.326252 it will show 12.33 and when it has no decimal like 123 it will show 123 , not 123.00 .

means if decimal when adding auto .toFixed(2) else not.

How I active the goal

I wrote the code but it not working, please help to fix this bug.